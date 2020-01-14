(Photo) Ed Woodward spotted en route to Paris amid Edinson Cavani Man United transfer talk

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has seemingly been spotted on his way to Paris on the Eurostar.

The Red Devils could do with some January signings, and are reported to be closing in on transfer deals for Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Fernandes.

However, they’re also a little light up front and have been linked with PSG striker Edinson Cavani after missing out on Mario Mandzukic.

With Woodward now seemingly off to Paris, as shown in this photo from a Twitter user below, one imagines there is some prospect of negotiations for the Uruguay international…

Big Ed #Woodward on the Eurostar to Paris at the minute watching the UK Office. Different players for different needs #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TGba2fTWeg — Gallagher (@G4llagher) January 14, 2020

Of course, it’s not clear at all what the purpose of Woodward’s trip is, with the United chief perhaps likely to have a number of commitments around Europe all the time.

There’s also no way to be 100% sure this photo was even taken today, though it’s hard to imagine why someone would take it and then just sit on it…

Cavani makes sense as a top target, however, with the 32-year-old recently becoming available after a lack of playing time at the Parc des Princes.

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer and now need more cover up front due to being overly reliant on young attackers like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.