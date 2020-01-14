According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have cooled their interest in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake after becoming concerned with the ace’s suitability following scouting reports.

The Standard claim that the Blues have extensively scouted their former academy star since the start of the season, however those reports have revealed some concerns to the west London outfit.

Standard Sport add that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is unsure whether the 24-year-old is the best option for the Blues, considering the high defensive line that he often deploys.

The report highlights that the Blues have the chance to sign the centre-back for £40m thanks to a buy-back clause that was part of the ace’s permanent deal to the Cherries.

The Evening Standard also add that the Blues are considering moves for other targets including Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, West Ham’s Issa Diop and Hellas Verona ace Marash Kumbulla.

With Chelsea conceding the most goals of teams in the Premier League’s top six, it seems wise for the Blues to consider strengthening their defence.

The Standard add that the Stamford Bridge outfit are eyeing a move for a centre-back in the January transfer window.

Bournemouth are currently sitting second-bottom and whilst Ake has spent some time on the sidelines, his side’s shaky defence clearly hasn’t had a good impact on his transfer stock.

The Blues’ current options at centre-back are Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

Even if Chelsea are hit with a serious injury crisis in this area, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta could fill in having featured at the heart of defence in the past.

Dutch international Ake has largely impressed over his 134 top-flight appearances to date.

Whilst things aren’t going too well for him right now – he’s certainly looked like one of the league’s better defenders over the last couple of years.