Chelsea have reportedly decided that they will not make an offer to prise Callum Wilson away from Bournemouth in their attempts to bolster their attack.

The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table as they continue to try and fend off the chasing pack in the battle for that last Champions League qualification spot.

Frank Lampard has relied heavily on Tammy Abraham to lead the line for his side this season, with neither Olivier Giroud nor Michy Batshuayi getting a great deal of playing time.

For a side looking to compete on multiple fronts, that is surely not an ideal situation as they could do with more quality depth in that department, but it doesn’t sound as though Wilson will be the solution.

As reported by Sky Sports, as well as snubbing the idea of re-signing Nathan Ake, Chelsea are being tipped to opt against making a bid for his Bournemouth teammate.

However, it’s noted that despite scouting the forward, they will look at other targets instead and given he’s managed just six goals in 24 games so far this season, that is arguably looking like a sensible decision from the Blues.

Time will tell who is targeted instead by Chelsea this month as they are free to sign players after their transfer ban was reduced, but it doesn’t appear as though Wilson will be plying his trade at Stamford Bridge any time soon.