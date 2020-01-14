Real Madrid could reportedly have a decision to make on Mariano Diaz as Benfica are said to be preparing a swoop for the bit-part ace.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the 26-year-old thus far, as he’s been limited to just two brief appearances in all competitions, totalling 44 minutes of playing time.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless reaction of Unionistas players after drawing Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

He’s had to stay patient as those two outings only came last week in the Spanish Super Cup, and that was largely due to the number of injuries in the Real Madrid squad with Zinedine Zidane unable to call upon the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Competition for places has been a problem for Diaz, but now it appears as though he could have an opportunity to leave the Bernabeu in January if he wishes to.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via O Jogo in Portugal, it’s suggested that Benfica are eyeing a move for Diaz this month but Real Madrid don’t intend on green lighting an exit for less than €20m, while it may consist of a loan move with an option to buy.

Time will tell what the terms of any agreement are between the two clubs, but from Diaz’s perspective, he’ll surely welcome the chance to play a more prominent role elsewhere rather than spend the rest of the season on the bench at Real Madrid.

As for the Spanish giants, offloading Diaz could provide them with additional funds and space in the squad to bring in a reinforcement that Zidane desires, and so an exit could potentially work out for all concerned should one materialise in the next fortnight.