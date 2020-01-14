Inter have reportedly made an opening offer of €10m for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, but that’s still some way off their €20m valuation.

The 27-year-old has been a crucial figure for Spurs in recent years, contributing 69 goals and 89 assists in 302 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Video: Erik Lamela scores brilliant solo goal for Spurs in FA Cup tie vs Middlesbrough

However, he has struggled to re-discover his best form so far this season as he’s managed to contribute just three goals and three assists in 25 outings.

Coupled with the fact that his current contract is set to expire this summer, speculation is rife over the Danish international’s future in north London, and it appears as though Inter are pressing ahead in their attempts to prise him away from Tottenham this month.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter have made their first offer for Eriksen with a €10m bid, but it seems as though they’ve still got some way to go to satisfy Tottenham’s demands, as it’s added that they want €20m to allow their playmaker to leave in this transfer window.

That’s a lot of money for a player who will be available on a free transfer in just a few months time, and so it could be questioned as to whether or not it would make sense for the Nerazzurri to splash out.

That said, with Antonio Conte’s side battling with Juventus for the Serie A title this season, adding a quality, experienced player like Eriksen to the squad could be a decisive move to give them an edge in the second half of the campaign.

In turn, they’ll perhaps have to weigh up whether or not it’s worthwhile spending big on him, although naturally they will also hope Spurs are willing to compromise and reach an agreement on a fee in the coming weeks.