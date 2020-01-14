Inter have reportedly held a meeting with the agent of Man Utd youngster Tahith Chong as he prepares to become a free agent this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make a breakthrough so far this season, as he has been limited to seven appearances for the senior side with minimal playing time.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Ed Woodward spotted en route to Paris amid Edinson Cavani Man United transfer talk

That’s despite the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a point of giving his young stars a chance to impress this year, with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams getting opportunities in the first team.

Chong’s situation at Old Trafford is complicated further by the fact that his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and so Man Utd face the threat of losing him for nothing this summer.

According to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter are interested in the youngster and held a meeting with his agent, Sinouh Mohamed, with the suggestion being that they could now try and prise him away to the San Siro when his Utd deal runs down.

It’s added by Goal Italy that Inter’s interest in serious as they are considering what it may take to agree on personal terms, while it’s suggested that Chong will not renew with the Red Devils.

As noted by The Sun, rivals Juventus have already been heavily linked with a swoop of their own to take him to Turin, and so the Serie A giants, who are currently in a thrilling scrap for the Scudetto this season, could now lock horns off the pitch too.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately it looks as though Chong could be set to move on this summer, and he seemingly won’t be short of options, especially in Italy.

Here’s how some Utd fans have reacted to the latest speculation…

Won't lose any sleep if Chong leaves United now or in the summer. Talented boy but requires lots of work and his agent is clearly touting him around Europe. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) January 14, 2020

Inter in talks with Tahith Chong according to @FabrizioRomano What a cock up by the club to have young talents like Chong and Gomes going for nothing — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 14, 2020