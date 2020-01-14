Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has stated he has no concerns about the potential Bruno Fernandes transfer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes seems increasingly likely to be on his way from Sporting to United this January as the Transfer Window Podcast and numerous other sources link the Portugal international strongly with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd could certainly do with a signing of this type in their struggling squad, which has lacked spark and creativity from the middle of the park for much of this season so far.

Fernandes seems an ideal option for United right now, with Parker also stressing that he seems a better value for money option than Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The England international is another creative midfield player who’s been linked with MUFC by the Daily Star and others, but Parker thinks he could cost close to double what Fernandes would, and would therefore be under huge pressure to perform at a high level straight away.

Of course, Maddison is proven in the Premier League, unlike Fernandes, but Parker does not think this should be an issue.

“I wouldn’t have any concerns over him playing in Portugal at his age,” the former Red Devils ace told the WeAreTheBusbyBoys podcast.

“People say you can’t put the words £50m and bargain together, but when you’re talking about James Maddison costing near or over £120m, and the fact he will have to hit the ground running, you have to reconsider.

“You’re getting a player who is technically better than any other United player in that area, other than arguably [Juan] Mata.”