Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he could be set for a triple boost on the injury front from Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

The Merseyside giants sit 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand over nearest rivals Manchester City.

In turn, they look to be in a very strong position to end their wait for a title this season, while they will also be eager to remain in the hunt for other trophies too.

With that in mind, Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad as possible at his disposal between now and the end of the season, and the Liverpool manager has now revealed that he could be getting a key trio back available in the near future.

As noted by the club’s official site, it’s suggested that Fabinho, Matip and Lovren could all be involved in training ahead of the clash with Manchester United this weekend.

“I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,” Klopp said, as per the report above.

“It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well. That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.”

While the Champions League doesn’t return until midway through February, the Reds have the FA Cup fourth round to consider later this month and so Klopp will no doubt welcome the option of being able to rotate his squad if he has all of his players fit and healthy.

Time will tell if the three names above will be in contention to face Utd or if that game comes too soon, but it’s certainly a positive sign for Liverpool that they’re stepping up their respective recoveries and perhaps the encounter with Wolves next Thursday might be a more realistic target.