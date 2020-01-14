West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere scared the life out of team-mate Declan Rice on his birthday with this hilarious prank.

See below as Wilshere uploaded a video of his trick onto Instagram, featuring some brilliant noise from Rice as Wilshere bursts out of a washing machine.

Rice turns 21 today and has been a top performer for the Hammers in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

Still, that won’t protect him from practical jokes like this as he celebrates his birthday!