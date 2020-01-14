Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United may finally be happening as an Italian journalist makes a bold claim about the transfer.

It seems Napoli have agreed a deal to sell Koulibaly to Manchester United for around €70-75m, though this transfer would not actually go through until the summer.

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the finest defenders in world football in recent times and looks a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s current needs.

Harry Maguire has shone in his first season at Old Trafford, but aside from that there is a lack of genuine quality in United’s back-line.

Koulibaly and Maguire could form a quality partnership and could be just what’s needed for MUFC to move forward after a difficult few years.

Fabio Santini gave a radio interview today suggesting this deal was all but done, which has come rather out of nowhere this January despite plenty of past links between the Red Devils and the Senegal international.

He said: “Napoli will sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United for a figure of around €70-75m. It seems all done.

“Naturally, such a deal will be closed only in June and certainly not in January in the winter transfer window.”

United fans will be excited about Koulibaly making his way to Manchester, with other big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all also linked with him in recent times.

It would be quite a statement for the club to snap him up at this moment in time, especially as they cannot yet guarantee Champions League football for him next season.

And, as has widely been reported elsewhere, this comes as Man Utd also look to be closing in on the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

Talks are claimed to have progressed for the Sporting Lisbon and Portugal star to finalise a move to Old Trafford before the weekend.