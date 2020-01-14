Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on injured defensive duo Ashley Young and Eric Bailly.

The Red Devils have been without Bailly for the entire season so far, and could really do with him coming back soon after so many other injury concerns elsewhere.

United lack much cover behind their first choice pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and Bailly is surely the superior option to Phil Jones in central defence.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said the Ivory Coast international is nearing a return to action.

The Norwegian tactician revealed the club have arranged a friendly game for Bailly to play in, and that he could then be back in contention for the first-team by the weekend.

“He’s very close, might be back for the weekend, got a game arranged today for the reserves, hopefully get 90 mins so might be ready for Liverpool,” Solskjaer said.

On Young, Solskjaer didn’t say much, but revealed that the 34-year-old full-back is not involved at all for the moment.

When asked about Young, his response was simply: “Not involved at all.”

This comes as Young has been linked by BBC Sport with a possible move to Inter Milan, and it will be interesting to see how that might be affecting his availability, or if his injury derails a January exit.