Manchester United have reportedly begun discussions with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino over replacing the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentine has been linked with United on a number of occasions down the years, with legendary former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson known to be a particularly big fan of his.

Radio presenter Phil Brown now claims he’s heard information on Pochettino holding talks with Man Utd, so it may be that things are finally moving along in that department.

In the video below, Brown claims initial negotiations have taken place, but that Pochettino has laid out some key demands about the job and most likely won’t take over until the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino news! pic.twitter.com/Ergus4JBzF — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) January 13, 2020

This won’t be what all United fans want to hear, with this team looking in need of change pretty quickly after continued unconvincing results and performances under Solskjaer.

Pochettino would be a huge upgrade after his fine work at Spurs, and some MUFC supporters will perhaps just be relieved that he’s still available and seemingly open to taking over from Solskjaer.

It’s surprising another big club has not yet pounced for the 47-year-old, so it seems there is still hope for United that they can lure him to Manchester in the near future, even if not straight away.