Newcastle take on Rochdale in the FA Cup third round replay this evening, with kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Newcastle v Rochdale, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Newcastle v Rochdale Live Stream

What Time does Newcastle v Rochdale kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Where is Newcastle v Rochdale being played?

The match is being played at St James Park, Newcastle, England

Wether you’re for or against FA Cup replays one thing you can’t begrudge a lower league team strapped for cash is a second shot at a Premier League giant killing. And that’s exactly what Rochdale have earned after drawing one all against Newcastle at Spotland.

40 year old Aaron Wilbraham bagged a late equaliser for the Dale before Oliver Rathbone missed a golden chance to send their Premier League opponents packing. Newcastle, then, should be grateful for a second bite at the cherry and with Oxford awaiting the winner in the next round it’s a huge chance for Steve Bruce’s side to go far in the competition.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

The Magpies, winless in five in all competitions, are expected to field a strong side in front of their home support with Miguel Almirón set for another 90 minutes. After a slow start to his St James’ career the Paraguay international has two goals in as many games and is 7/1 to open the scoring like he did the last time these two sides met.

Rochdale make the trip north looking to pull off one of the shocks of the round. After a slow start at Spotland they were by far the better side in the second half and they’ll be hoping to replicate that display at St James’ Park. Striker Ian Henderson has ten goals to his name so far this season and he’ll be instrumental for Dale in the final third. He’s 4/1 score anytime.

Defensively Newcastle have struggled in the FA Cup in recent years, failing to record a clean sheet in their last six home games in the competition. It’s 21/20 for Rochdale to score over 0.5 goals.

If the game ends all square after 90 minutes once again then there’ll be extra time and the possibility of penalties. Newcastle are 10/1 to win in extra time while Rochdale are 25/1 to win on penalties.

Bruce, though, will be hopeful his side can get the job done in 90 minutes and they’re 3/10 to do exactly that. The draw is priced at 5/1 while Rochdale are 12/1 to pull off a famous victory.

