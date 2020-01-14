Arsenal appear to have confirmed on their official website that promising youngster Eddie Nketiah has joined Championship side Bristol City on loan.

The Gunners made sure to rectify their error, but not before eagle-eyed fans spotted the blunder and shared it on social media.

Screenshots show that 20-year-old’s picture on his profile page including a graphic saying he’s ‘on loan’ which featured above Bristol City’s badge.

Take a look at the Gunners’ slight error below:

Arsenal’s website displaying that Nketiah is on loan with us… pic.twitter.com/9eaAE3kehi — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) January 14, 2020

Nketiah has joined Bristol City on loan according to the club's official website. pic.twitter.com/JLOSFyI1Dx — Z (@ZRAFC) January 14, 2020

Nketiah returned to the Emirates at the start of the month after a mixed spell with Championship giants Leeds United.

The youngster only managed to score five goals in 19 games, although most of his outings came off the bench.

It’s certainly a wise decision for the Gunners to send the ace to a club where he has the prospect of getting more game time.

Lee Johnson’s side are currently sitting ninth in the Championship table, with the Robins just two points off a top-six place, Nketiah could be part of a side that end up in the playoffs.