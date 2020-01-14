According to AS, Barcelona stars Arthur Melo and Riqui Puig both decided to like the Catalan outfit’s official Instagram post that announced Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

Screenshots confirm the actions of the Barcelona midfielders, this is certain to spark debate and regardless of what the players thought about Valverde, this seems to be a very disrespectful act.

The pair appear to have learned from their mistakes as they’ve both shared posts thanking their former boss on Twitter. Take a look at Puig’s post here and Arthur’s here.

Take a look at the pair’s reaction to Valverde’s departure below:

Los únicos jugadores que le han dado me gusta a la publicación de Valverde en Instagram han sido Riqui Puig y Arthur. No hace falta describirlo. pic.twitter.com/mlJVT96CFp — Iniestazo (@INIE8TAZO) January 13, 2020

Quique Setien was appointed as the Blaugrana’s new manager and Puig may get some first-team action under the former Betis boss.

Samuel Marsden has reported that 20-year-old Puig took past in first-team training earlier today, whilst adding that Arthur appears to be closer to a return.

Setién took Barca training for the first time this morning. Arthur did part of the session, Riqui Puig also involved. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 14, 2020

Nothing can change the pair’s distasteful activity on social media, but at the least the duo have since come out and rectified their blunders by thanking Valverde.