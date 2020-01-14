Talks held: Mino Raiola was keen to represent another Man Utd star in addition to Pogba, Lingard

Mino Raiola reportedly met with Marcus Rashford’s agents to hold talks over a move which would see him represent the Man Utd forward.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key figure at Old Trafford, bagging 19 goals and five assists in 30 appearances so far this season.

As his profile continues to rise on and off the pitch, it appears as though he has attracted interest from Raiola over the possibility of representing him moving forward.

According to the Daily Mail, via the Athletic, talks were held last year between Raiola and Rashford’s current representatives, who are also his brothers, as they currently look after his affairs having set up their own agency.

Naturally, Raiola is capable of brokering better deals and doing a great job for his clients as seen over the years with one of the more impressive list of players being represented by the same agent.

In turn, there are naturally benefits behind such a move, but it remains to be seen if an agreement is ever reached between the respective parties as it would perhaps cause tension between Rashford and Man Utd, and possibly even the club’s supporters.

Raiola has often courted controversy and a backlash with his comments on United having represented various players who have plied their trade for the Red Devils, including most notably Paul Pogba in recent years.

Jesse Lingard recently linked up with Raiola and the Daily Star notes that he has been linked with a number of clubs in Italy since.

With that in mind, such a decision from Rashford would surely cause concern and friction, but given these reported talks were held last year and he hasn’t been represented by Raiola to date, that would suggest that it may not go beyond talks between the two parties.