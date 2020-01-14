Man Utd have reportedly settled on three transfer targets to prioritise this summer to add another playmaker to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils are currently battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while they will hope to remain in the hunt for trophies too.

However, there is little doubt that they still need to improve and strengthen certain areas of the squad, starting with a creative playmaker to add a threat through the middle and complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

According to the Daily Mail, via the Manchester Evening News, they are closing in on a £60m move for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes this month, but they will look to add another marquee signing in the summer, and it could be between Donny van de Beek, Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

Those are three names that have seemingly made it onto their shortlist for the summer, and it could be argued that if they are able to land any of those individuals, it would be a great move to bolster their squad.

It’s noted though that it could involve Paul Pogba finally leaving the club after countless months of speculation over his future, but if Man Utd were able to add Fernandes this month and then one of Grealish, Maddison or Van de Beek in the summer, they could arguably feel relatively confident about life after Pogba.

All the names mentioned above would add technical quality, creativity and some flair to the United midfield as well as a goal threat, and that is something that they are sorely lacking right now.

They could potentially find a balance with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay doing the dirty work in midfield, but even with Pogba in the side, it could be argued that Man Utd have continued to lack real quality in that department on a consistent basis and that could be addressed over the next two windows.