Tottenham are reportedly not expected to launch an offer to re-sign Fernando Llorente this month, despite Napoli offering the stalwart to them.

The 34-year-old scored 13 goals in 66 games for Spurs during his stint in north London, but he moved on to Italy last summer when his contract expired and has gone on to play a key role for Napoli so far this season.

SEE MORE: Video: Sky Sports reporter faces backlash after arguing Tottenham are bigger club than Euro giants

However, despite that, it has been reported by Sky Sports that the Partenopei have offered the Spaniard to Tottenham, but they are likely to snub the chance of sealing a second spell together.

As noted by The Guardian, talisman Harry Kane has been ruled out until April after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, and so Jose Mourinho evidently has a major headache in that department given how influential the England international has been for Spurs.

In turn, bringing in Llorente as a short-term solution to offer a physical presence up top and target man for Tottenham’s creative players to work off could have been seen as a prudent move, but based on the report above, it sounds as though a reunion won’t be happening this month.

Time will tell if that means Tottenham simply aren’t going to address the problem with a new signing in January and will rely on others to step up and fill that void, or if they perhaps have their sights set on other targets who can offer more of a long-term fix and competition for Kane when he returns to action.

Having scored just one goal in their last three games across all competitions though, Tottenham and Mourinho are surely aware of how important it could be to bring in a new face this month to give them a helping hand even if it is until the end of the season, but it seemingly won’t be Llorente.