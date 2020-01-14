Two Juventus players that Man Utd would want in swap deal talks over Pogba

It has been reported that Man Utd haven’t closed the door on a Paul Pogba exit, but would want a swap deal with Juventus to allow him to leave.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 26-year-old as he has been limited to just eight appearances so far this campaign due to ongoing injury setbacks.

Time will tell if he can stay fit long enough to make a decisive impact in the latter stages of the season to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a timely boost, but despite his spells on the sideline, speculation over his future at Old Trafford remains rife.

As reported by Calciomercato, via reports in Spain, it has been suggested that Man Utd haven’t closed the door on a potential sale of the Frenchman, but if they are to deal with Juventus over an agreement, they would want Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot included in discussions.

That would seemingly be a very sensible move from the Red Devils if they requested both, as Rabiot would give them an immediate solution in midfield to help fill the gap left behind by Pogba, while Dybala is one of the top forwards in Europe and would add real quality to the Man Utd attack.

That said, while it would be a great result for them, it seems difficult to believe that Juventus would sign off on such a swap deal as they’d be losing at least one quality individual for Pogba plus cash potentially, who has barely played this season and has faced never-ending scrutiny and criticism over his form in Manchester.

He did enjoy a successful spell in Turin previously and so perhaps a return would be an ideal move for his career, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Man Utd and Juventus to reach an agreement over a transfer this summer.