Ernesto Valverde sends classy goodbye message to Barcelona fans

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has penned an emotional goodbye letter to the club’s fans.

The 55-year-old’s departure from the Nou Camp was confirmed yesterday, with former Real Betis boss Quique Setien taking over as his replacement.

Valverde did not end his time at Barcelona as the most popular man in the world, with the Spaniard failing to really take the club forward in his time in charge.

While Barca did well in La Liga, winning two titles under Valverde’s guidance, he will be better remembered for some spectacular collapses in the Champions League.

Last season, his side lost 4-0 away to Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, throwing away a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

The year before that, Barcelona also suffered a humiliating result at the quarter-final stage, beating Roma 4-1 at home before going out on away goals with a 3-0 loss in the return fixture.

Still, it’s clear the job meant a lot to Valverde as he said his final goodbye on the club’s official site today.

Here is his letter in full:

Dear Barca fans,

My time as FC Barcelona coach has come to an end. It has been an intense two and a half years right from the start. In that time I have enjoyed some joyful moments celebrating victories and trophies but also others that have been tough and difficult. However, above all I would like to highlight my experience with the fans and the affection showed towards me during my time as coach.

I would like to thank the president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to coach the first team and their confidence during all this time. I would also like to thank all the people I have worked with at the Club for their support and how they treated me during the two and a half seasons, especially those who work in and around the first team and with whom I have shared so many moments at the Ciutat Esportiva and during away trips. Of course, I would like to thank the players for all their efforts that have allowed us to claim four trophies together. From this day, I wish them all the luck in the world and to the new coach Quique Setién also.

All the best to everyone.

Visca Barça and Visca Catalonia.

Ernesto Valverde