Video: Clinical Lukaku bags brace with quality header to stretch Inter lead vs Cagliari

Romelu Lukaku continued his fine goalscoring form for Inter this season in their Coppa Italia clash with Cagliari on Tuesday night.

After opening the scoring after just 21 seconds at San Siro, the Belgian international was on the mark again after the break as he made it 3-0, with Borja Valero scoring Inter’s second.

SEE MORE: Video: Lukaku pounces on mistake to give Inter lead after just 21 seconds vs Cagliari

As seen in the video below, Lukaku is a man full of confidence and in great form currently, as he was first to the ball at the near post and expertly guided his header into the back of the net by using the pace off the delivery to direct his effort towards goal.

That’s now 18 goals in 25 games so far this season for the 26-year-old, and while Cagliari did get one back in the 72nd minute, it looks as though Inter will be advancing to the next round of the Coppa Italia as they look to remain in the hunt for a trophy this season.

Lukaku imparável! Belga se adiantou e marcou seu segundo gol na partida. ON FIRE! ?? pic.twitter.com/GpIyWxfVB2 — Inter de Milão BRASIL (@interdemilaoBRA) January 14, 2020

Video courtesy of BT Sport.