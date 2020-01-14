Video: Erik Lamela scores brilliant solo goal for Spurs in FA Cup tie vs Middlesbrough

In the 14th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 3rd Round replay tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough, Erik Lamela has produced a moment of magic to extend Spurs’ lead.

The attacker wrestled the ball off one of Boro’s players before immediately beating another with some crafty dribbling.

The ace charged towards goal and beat another man before poking the ball into the back of the net with an effortless finish.

Take a look at the 27-year-old’s superb goal below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

After a difficult start at Spurs after joining in a marquee move many years ago, Lamela has proved to be a valuable squad player for the north London outfit.