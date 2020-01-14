Video: Lo Celso pounces on keeper’s blunder to score for Spurs vs Middlesbrough

Less than two minutes into tonight’s FA Cup 3rd Round replay between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough, Spurs have been gifted the lead.

Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias made a costly mistake with his attempt to play out of the back as he didn’t realise that Spurs star Giovani Lo Celso was lurking behind one of Boro’s defenders.

Lo Celso expertly glided past a defender after intercepting the ball before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the Argentinean ace’s opener below:

Giovani Lo Celso scores the first-ever #EmiratesFACup goal in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/DgAdShAOoa — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 14, 2020

Pictures form beIN Sports.

Lo Celso was certainly rewarded for his extra efforts, it’s situations like this that pressing can be extremely effective.