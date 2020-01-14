Video: Lukaku pounces on mistake to give Inter lead after just 21 seconds vs Cagliari

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku just can’t stop scoring this season as he added another to his tally in their Coppa Italia clash with Cagliari on Tuesday night.

Prior to the midweek clash, the 26-year-old had bagged 16 goals in 24 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far this season, emerging as a pivotal figure in their pursuit of trophies this season under Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician opted not to rest him for the cup clash and that decision was rewarded after just 21 seconds as Lukaku pounced on a poor pass to show his clinical edge and put Inter in front, as seen in the video below.

Borja Valero doubled their advantage not long after, but it’s Lukaku who continues to impress and while this goal isn’t about a piece of individual magic, it just shows how confident and sharp the Belgian international is looking this season.

Time will tell if he can add to his tally on the night as Inter look to advance, but he’ll be delighted to continue that goalscoring feeling ahead of returning to Serie A action this weekend when Inter will hope to continue to apply plenty of pressure on defending champions Juventus.

LUKAKU SCORES BEFORE PEOPLE’S STREAM LOADED ? pic.twitter.com/LcheSH5IZ7 — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) January 14, 2020

Lukaku's hot streak continues! It took the Belgian just 2??1?? seconds to score for Inter Milan this evening ? pic.twitter.com/HZYgGCABp3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2020

Romelu Lukaku wasted NO TIME! Stream the Coppa Italia on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/cqNwgxXoQz pic.twitter.com/y7X2uROCBj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 14, 2020