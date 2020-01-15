Arsenal medical chief set to leave Gunners to join Liverpool

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal’s head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll is leaving the Gunners to join Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Athletic add that the Gunners have already advertised their search for a replacement, before even announcing O’Driscoll’s departure.

The north London outfit’s vacancy is listed on the club’s official website. The closing date for applications is at the end of January.

The Athletic describe O’Driscoll as a “hugely popular figure at Arsenal”, adding that he’s been with the Gunners since 2009.

The Athletic add that league leaders Liverpool made an approach for O’Driscoll’s medical services towards the end of last year.

Some fans may be disappointed to learn that there’s a reported disappointment within the club, with the Athletic claiming that the Gunners’ hierarchy didn’t make greater efforts to convince O’Driscoll to stay.

It’s even suggested by the Athletic that Mikel Arteta attempted to get the former British & Irish Lions doctor to remain with the north London outfit.

Whilst losing a member of staff with O’Driscoll’s impressive resume would usually be a massive blow to a backroom team, perhaps this could spark a shake-up of Arsenal’s medical team that could put an end to their ongoing injury troubles.