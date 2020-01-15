Bruno Fernandes looks set to play one more game with Sporting Lisbon before completing his transfer to Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been linked with Man Utd on a number of occasions in recent times, having first attracted plenty of speculation about a move over the summer.

That never materialised, but talk is now hotting up once again about Fernandes heading to Old Trafford, with a fresh update below from Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes on Twitter:

Bruno Fernandes: to close after Sporting's game next Friday, against the big rival Benfica. All parts talking, still the loanes situations, but my sources tell me it will be done. @ManUtd — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) January 15, 2020

He claims his sources tell him Fernandes to Man Utd “will be done”, but that he’s set to play for Sporting against Benfica this Friday first.

Lopes claims talks seem to be ongoing, but it’s certainly looking encouraging for United, even if they are being made to wait for their new signing.

The 25-year-old looks an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side, as he should give them the creativity and goal threat they so desperately need in midfield.

Fernandes really caught the eye last season with his impressive numbers in terms of goals and assists from the middle of the park, and if he can take that kind of form with him to the Premier League he’ll no doubt be a big hit.