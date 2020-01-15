Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay €55 million to sign Real Madrid’s Isco.

Once considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, the Spaniard has suffered a dip in form since last season. In 2019/20, Isco has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring a goal against Valencia in the recently-concluded Supercopa de Espana.

Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old and according to El Desmarque, the Blues are willing to pay €55 million for him. The report also claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has no intentions to let go of Isco but might change his mind if a suitable offer is made at the end of the season.

Chelsea currently have some pretty good midfielders at their disposal in N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mate Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley. The addition of Isco might be redundant but he would certainly add more depth to Frank Lampard’s midfield.