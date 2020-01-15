Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will reportedly undergo a medical ahead of completing his transfer to Inter Milan this weekend.

The Frenchman has been linked to a move to the Serie A side lately with the Sun claiming that he agreed to sign an 18-month contract with them but Chelsea were demanding £8million to let him go.

However, a recent report from Sky Italia suggests that a transfer fee of £5.5m has now been agreed and Giroud will have a medical with Inter in the upcoming weekend.

The 33-year-old has made only seven appearances across all competitions under Frank Lampard so far, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. Giroud is currently Chelsea’s third-choice striker behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, and, given the former’s current form, it seems highly unlikely the French international will receive much game time if he remains at Stamford Bridge.

However, it will be equally hard for Giroud to find first-time opportunities at Inter as they already have two quality strikers in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. It will be interesting to see how many minutes he receives under Antonio Conte if this move does go through.