Stories like this do make you wonder what’s happened behind the scenes. It’s unlikely that the social media team would take it upon themselves to announce something that’s not true, so there must’ve been a dramatic change.

It’s hard to tell if this is positive news for Arsenal. On one hand they should get to see a highly rated youngster involved in the first team, but it could hinder his development or hint at an issue with an existing striker.

Eddie Nketiah struggled to start many games for Leeds and he was recalled at the start of the month. Many thought that he would head back out on loan, after he didn’t appear for Arsenal in January and the club officially announced that he’s joined Bristol City:

Arsenal’s website displaying that Nketiah is on loan with us… pic.twitter.com/9eaAE3kehi — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) January 14, 2020

That’s now changed completely, after a journalist took to Twitter to say the striker had held talks with several clubs, but he’s now set to stay:

Eddie Nketiah is staying at Arsenal for the rest of the season. Had held talks with #BristolCity, #swfc and #nffc but will now be given a chance by Mikel Arteta #afc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 15, 2020

There’s still time for this to change again, but the main clue will come from his first team involvement. Players can usually only play for two teams in a season, so playing for Arsenal should stop him making another move.

It will be interesting to see how much he does feature, or if this hints at an injury problem or a possible departure for another Arsenal forward.