Tottenham have confirmed their first signing by manager Jose Mourinho with a January transfer window deal for Gedson Fernandes.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, and looks a hugely promising talent to add to their squad for the second half of this season and for next year as well.

See below for Tottenham’s announcement of the Fernandes deal, which should go down well with the club’s fans.

Tottenham have not been particularly consistent in the first half of this campaign, and it seems clear some major signings are needed this January.

Fernandes looks a decent start for THFC, and fans will surely be hoping there will be more to come between now and the end of the month.

The youngster had been at Benfica since joining their academy in 2009, and became a first-team regular in 2018.

He also has two caps for the senior Portuguese national team, whilst winning the European Championship with his country at Under-17 level in 2016.