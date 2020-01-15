Arsenal are reportedly set to intensify efforts to clinch the transfer of Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this week.

The youngster looks a big prospect after shining in his native Brazil, and it seems he could soon be snapped up by the Gunners in a bid to strengthen one of a number of areas of weakness in their squad.

This is according to Goal, who claim Arsenal are looking set to step up their bid to sign Guimaraes this January, despite initially being prepared to wait to sign him in the summer.

The 22-year-old could end up being a superb buy if the north London giants do manage to get him in, with manager Mikel Arteta looking in need of upgrades on players like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi after unconvincing seasons.

Arsenal fans are perhaps unlikely to know a huge amount about Guimaraes, who is clearly not the biggest name in world football just yet.

Still, the club has had some success in unearthing young talent in recent times, having done particularly well in also poaching another Brazilian talent in the form of Gabriel Martinelli in the summer.

The 18-year-old forward has got off to a great start with Arsenal, so there’s every chance Guimaraes is another top talent who could do the same.