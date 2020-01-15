Sam Allardyce heaped praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performances.

The 29-year-old adjudged his country’s Men’s Player of the Year for 2019 by the FA beating out Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Henderson had a brilliant year, leading Liverpool to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer target Jadon Sancho likes post praising Reds star

Allardyce hailed the Reds skipper and said that he is just as good as Manchester City’s Fernandinho. As quoted by HITC, the former England manager told Sky Sports: “I think it’s a surprising choice that a midfield player [has won the award]. I think he is the worthy choice by what he personally has achieved at Liverpool and what he means to the team.

“He links the defending and attacking in the middle of the midfield, as does Fernandinho at Manchester City, so everybody raves about [Fernandinho] and Jordan Henderson is equally good if not this season better. Mind you, Fernandinho has had to play centre-half most of the time. He doesn’t get the same praise as Fernandinho does but he does exactly the same job and sometimes better, in my opinion.”

Henderson has done very well for Liverpool in midfield this season so far but he is often underappreciated. He is far from being the best midfielder in the Premier League but it is fair to say that the Reds captain is among the finest in his position as far as the league is concerned.

Given Liverpool’s current form, there is every chance of Henderson lifting the Premier League title in May. The 29-year-old will be hoping to put on an impressive display against Manchester United this weekend.