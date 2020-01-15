Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a tough job on his hands at Old Trafford when it comes to rebuilding his squad, he needs to get rid of players who obviously aren’t good enough, but he can’t risk being left with no one either.

Nemanja Matic looked good for the first few months at Old Trafford, but he’s getting older, slower and he doesn’t fit into Solskjaer’s preferred style. You can see he wants his teams to play with pace and quick counter attacks, but the Serbian takes far too many touches and slows everything down.

It looked like he would be gone in January, he was barely playing but things have changed in the past few weeks. It’s likely that injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are the reason for this rather than any sparkling form.

It’s starting to look like his return to the first team will be short lived, with Football Italia reporting that AC Milan have opened talks with United about a possible move.

They also state that his contract is up at the end of the season, so it seems like he will be leaving sooner rather than later. It always felt like United might need to sell some players to bring new ones in, so this could be a positive sign for the fans.