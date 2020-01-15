Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been spotted liking a Twitter post praising Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

While this is not necessarily a big deal, it’s bound to get some fans talking, with Sancho notably linked with Liverpool in recent times.

The Independent have been among the sources to state LFC are eyeing up the England international, while the well-connected Jan Aage Fjortoft has also tweeted that the Reds are the favourites to sign the 19-year-old…

From a very good source in Germany: Klopp and Liverpool favorite to get Dortmund-player Sancho. Sancho wants to leave the club already in January — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) December 2, 2019

So, with Sancho now liking this tweet about Mane below, it could be that he’s dropping just the smallest of hints that he’d be keen on the transfer to Anfield.

See below as the youngster liked comments about what a great guy the Senegal international is…

It is worth noting that most of Sancho’s likes are full of tweets about Borussia Dortmund, or stats about his own individual performances. There’s also a bit of England content in there.

However, he did also recently like a tweet from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, and he’s been linked with them too, as noted in the Independent link above.

That said, Rashford is also an England team-mate, so there’s that connection, whereas this Mane-related like suggests some interest in goings-on at LFC…