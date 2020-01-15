Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly told friends that he’s eager for his club to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The England international has shone at the King Power Stadium and looks like he’s ready to make the step up to a bigger club, even if Leicester are currently faring better than both Man Utd and Arsenal.

The Daily Star have linked Maddison as an £80million target for United, and now Football Insider claim Arteta has expressed an interest in signing him too.

The Spanish tactician only recently took over at the Emirates Stadium, but will no doubt be aware from his side’s early struggles that major work is needed in the transfer market.

Maddison seems an ideal addition to this Arsenal squad, with Mesut Ozil now 31 years old and no longer performing at his usual high standards on as regular a basis.

Maddison could be a like-for-like replacement in that number ten role, and seems like he could fit in well with the style of football Arteta wants Arsenal playing.

Of course, if the Gunners could win the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, it would be a big blow for United, who also look in need of a player of his creativity and quality in between the midfield and attack.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford and Maddison could be just what MUFC need to improve on under-performers like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.