Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to beat Chelsea to the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are working on signing Werner amid Real Madrid interest in potentially raiding the Merseyside giants for star forward Sadio Mane.

Werner could make sense as a decent replacement in attack for Liverpool, though of course their fans won’t be at all keen on losing a player as in-form as Mane.

Chelsea have also been linked with Werner in recent times, with the Germany international also mentioned as having a release clause of around €50million in a report from The Athletic.

That would surely make Werner a bargain for Liverpool or Chelsea, with the 23-year-old long looking like one of the finest young players in Europe.

With 84 goals in all competitions across the last four seasons, Werner has shown his fine touch in front of goal, and he should now be approaching his peak years.

Liverpool don’t look too desperate for a new striker right now, but, as mentioned, if Don Balon’s report of Real Madrid’s interest in Mane is accurate, there’s no doubt they could do a lot worse than bring in Werner and it seems they are making plans of that nature.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need more reinforcements up front due to being overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, and Werner seems an ideal candidate for the Blues.