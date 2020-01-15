Liverpool could reportedly be offered the transfer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as part of a deal that would see Sadio Mane move to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Reds star Mane is a target for Real, which makes sense given their struggles in attack following the 2018 departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Mane could help Madrid improve after his sensational form for Liverpool, and Don Balon add that the Reds could be offered cash as well as Jovic for the Senegal international.

It remains to be seen if they’d accept such a proposal, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps thinking of alternatives in that area as Don Balon link LFC with a strong interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Jovic, meanwhile, only joined Los Blancos this summer and has struggled to settle since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old looked a real talent in his time in the Bundesliga, but has just one goal in 17 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far.

There’s every chance Jovic could still achieve his full potential with Madrid, but players don’t often get long to show what they can do at such a big club.

This could mean Real try to offload him, and Liverpool could be a decent choice for him to revive his career as Klopp has so often improved players he’s coached in his time at Anfield and at previous club Borussia Dortmund.