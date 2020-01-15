Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia is reportedly already doing work on his coaching badges – at the age of just 19!

The teenager has only played 13 games for the City first-team, but it seems he’s already planning for life after his playing career, according to a slightly bizarre report from The Athletic.

The report explains that Garcia has been doing work with City’s Under-11s, with team-mate Kyle Walker supposedly having suggested the youngster had it in him to be a manager one day.

Fair play to the kid for thinking beyond his playing career, but it must also be pretty rare for someone to think that far ahead when they’ve barely played any senior level competitive football themselves.

City fans will still no doubt be hoping to see the defender make it in their first-team in the near future, but if not they may at least have a good future coach on their hands.

“Three years ago, four years ago, I started thinking that I would like to have the coaching badges for in the future,” Garcia explained to The Athletic.

“That’s why I started doing the first course, and then, once I finish this one, I will go for the second one.

“I have to do six lessons with the youngsters here, and then once a week I have a lesson with a teacher, then at the end they evaluate me. The second one will be more difficult because this one is like the basic one.

“The second one will be more aspects, psychological aspects and more tactical, and you coach whoever you want.”