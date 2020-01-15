Manchester United figures are reportedly hopeful they can replace current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the finest tacticians in world football in recent years and seems like he’d undoubtedly be a major upgrade on the struggling Solskjaer.

According to the Independent, this means some within Old Trafford are still keen on this potential appointment happening in the coming months.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be hoping for the same, with the risky appointment of Solskjaer last season not looking like a gamble that’s paid off.

The Norwegian tactician made a real impression in his stint as caretaker manager, but his only previous experience was with Molde and a brief spell at Cardiff City a few years ago.

His lack of experience at the highest level is now showing, and Pochettino’s work at Tottenham is surely far more impressive.

The 47-year-old turned the club into top four regulars and also took them to their first ever Champions League final.

Some may criticise his lack of silverware at Spurs, but that should not take away from the fact that he massively over-achieved by bringing through talented young players and working on a restricted budget.

It’s only through raising expectations that he ended up earning that criticism over a lack of trophies in north London, but one imagines he could achieve a great deal more with the resources he’d have available to him at United.