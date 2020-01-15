Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams has been backed by pundit Darren Bent to be in contention for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

The 19-year-old left-back has really impressed in his outings with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season, though it’s still early days for him as he’s made just seven Premier League appearances.

It seems a bit soon to be talking about Williams as a serious option for England at a major international tournament, but Bent has clearly been hugely impressed with the teenager’s performances.

It does seem, in fairness, that Williams already looks a more convincing option at left-back than Luke Shaw, whose form has really gone downhill in recent years.

That said, there are also more proven players like Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, who make sense as being among the main contenders to start at left-back at the Euros.

Still, Bent thinks if Williams can carry on as he has, he’ll be in the mix for Gareth Southgate’s side as well.

“He’s got to be within a shout (for the Euros). If he keeps Luke Shaw out of the team and plays from now until the end of the season, every week, and plays at the level he played at the weekend then he can’t be far away,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Brandon Williams, if he continues to play as well as he did at the weekend and continues that until the end of the season then he has to be in the discussion.”