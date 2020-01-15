Manchester City have reportedly ruled out any move to sell defender John Stones to Arsenal in this January’s transfer window.

The England international has not been as much of a regular for City in recent times, and it could make sense for him to leave the Etihad Stadium in order to boost his hopes of playing at Euro 2020 this summer.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, it seems City are not at all keen on letting Stones go, and this makes sense given that they’ve already suffered from the departure of Vincent Kompany at the end of last season and the injury to Aymeric Laporte this term.

Still, it remains to be seen what Stones himself will decide, with the Sun claiming he’d met with his agent and was open to discussing a transfer to Arsenal.

The 25-year-old looks like he’d be a decent signing for the Gunners, who have looked in need for reinforcements at centre-back for some time now.

And if Stones really is keen to play more, it may be that he could at some point try harder to push for a move away from MCFC.

For now, however, this looks like a bit of a non-starter, so Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for options to strengthen at the back this January.