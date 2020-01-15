According to the Sun, Manchester United star Ashley Young is set to stay with the Red Devils despite being close to a move to Inter Milan.

The Sun claim that the Italian giants’ apparent swoop for Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has shattered Young’s chance to make a switch to Serie A this month.

The report adds that Antonio Conte’s side are making a straight swap deal with Roma for Spinazzola, the move will see attacker Matteo Politano join the Giallorossi.

Roma have even shared pictures of Politano undergoing his medical, so this transfer seems on the brink of being completed.

Young has been a reliable servant to the Red Devils since joining from Aston Villa eight-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £17m, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United now have a potential problem on their hands…

Whilst Young has always remained professional during his spell at Old Trafford, can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really reintegrate the versatile ace back into his side when he seemed so close to an exit?

The Sun reiterate that Young’s current contract expires in the summer, leaving him free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as of now.