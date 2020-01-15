Manchester United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente as an ideal transfer target for this January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old has come up on Man Utd’s radar as they eye up a loan signing in central midfield for the second half of the season.

The report goes on to state that the Red Devils are looking into other players who are similarly struggling for playing time with their clubs.

This transfer news is hardly likely to set United fans’ pulses racing, and they’ll no doubt be hoping this kind of signing isn’t now a priority ahead of the rumoured deal for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford by the Transfer Window Podcast and others, and is a bigger name and looks a more exciting talent than Llorente.

Still, with injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, United perhaps can’t afford to be too picky, and Llorente could probably do a decent job even if only as a short-term signing.