Marcus Rashford ‘gutted’ after coming off for Manchester United vs Wolves

Marcus Rashford was forced off for Manchester United just 16 minutes after taking to the field in tonight’s FA Cup 3rd round replay clash against Wolves.

According to Mirror Football, the England international was clutching his back after a collision with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty.

The 22-year-old attempted to play on after the knock but was eventually substituted, the ace limped straight down the tunnel at Old Trafford. It seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called on his star striker to break the deadlock against the Midlands outfit, the Red Devils actually managed this just a couple of minutes after Rashford came onto the pitch. Playmaker Juan Mata scored a fine lob for the Manchester outfit after some lovely work from Anthony Martial, the move highlighted just how dangerous the Red Devils can be on the break.

Check out Mata’s decisive goal here.

Take a look at Rashford’s post-game message to fans below:

Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off. Top work from the lads to get into the next round ?? pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

Read More: Some United supporters slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to ‘risk’ Rashford.

United fans will be hoping that Rashford was taken off as a precaution and that he’ll be fully fit for the Red Devils’ eagerly-anticipated clash with heated rivals Liverpool on the weekend.

With Rashford proving himself as one of the league’s top forwards in the last couple of months with some fine performances, it would be devastating for the ace to be sidelined.

With Liverpool flying high right now, it’s also fair to say that Solskjaer will need Rashford in his side if United are to have any chance of pulling off an upset on Sunday afternoon.