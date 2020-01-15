Mauricio Pochettino unveils Man United demands – includes DRAMATICALLY reducing Ed Woodward’s role

It’s still hard to figure out if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a long term future at Old Trafford. It’s rare to see a big name manager come in halfway through the season, so the club could just be waiting until the Summer to make a switch.

Mauricio Pochettino has been talked about for a while as a potential United boss, so his sacking by Tottenham has only made that more likely. There doesn’t seem to be any huge jobs that will become available in the short term, so this could be his best chance to take over at a big club.

The Sun have reported on some of the demands he’s supposedly made if he was to take the job, and the main one might go down well with the supporters.

Ed Woodward gets a lot of stick from the fans and it’s fair enough, he’s overseen multiple manager changes and the squad is particularly poor.

It’s been suggested that he doesn’t want to take over until the end of this season, and he would want full control of transfers. That would mean Woodward would have to accept a reduced role.

It’s unclear how true these claims are, but they do make sense. They also suggest that The Argentine doesn’t have an agent and Man United can’t be seen talking to him, so they’ve appointed an unnamed mediator to discuss possible terms and demands.

A lot of things might depend on how United do in the second half of the season, but you have to think that most fans would be delighted if Woodward didn’t have as much control.