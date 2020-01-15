Menu

Video: Pundit says Liverpool are “best team in Europe by a distance” and don’t get the respect they deserve

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has talked up Liverpool as the best team in Europe by a long way at the moment.

The pundit also claims in the video below from Sky Sports’ The Debate that Liverpool don’t seem to get the respect they deserve for how dominant they’ve been recently.

It does seem fair to say that this Reds side are still not being spoken about in quite as gushing tones as the Manchester City team that just won two Premier League titles in a row.

Perhaps that will come when Liverpool, as expected, confirm their status as champions later this season, though they are already reigning Champions League winners.

