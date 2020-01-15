Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has talked up Liverpool as the best team in Europe by a long way at the moment.

The pundit also claims in the video below from Sky Sports’ The Debate that Liverpool don’t seem to get the respect they deserve for how dominant they’ve been recently.

Paul Merson having an off day here and actually speaking sense .

Why don’t Liverpool get the respect they deserve? Liverpool best team in the world?

Is right. Not Man City ? The Debate

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It does seem fair to say that this Reds side are still not being spoken about in quite as gushing tones as the Manchester City team that just won two Premier League titles in a row.

Perhaps that will come when Liverpool, as expected, confirm their status as champions later this season, though they are already reigning Champions League winners.