Chelsea have been sent a clear message over the potential transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Blues have been linked with Dembele on a number of occasions in recent times by the Sun and others, but it looks like Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is keen to make it clear he won’t be selling the in-form Frenchman.

“We have not changed our minds. We already made this issue clear in August,” Aulas said on Tuesday evening, as quoted by the Metro.

“Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need.

“We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position.

“It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us.”

Chelsea could do with a new signing up front this January, with manager Frank Lampard overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season.

The 22-year-old England international has, in fairness, performed very well for Lampard’s side, but it’s his first season as first choice up front for such a big club.

Much of Abraham’s previous experience has come in the Championship, so it’s a big step up and more depth could be useful for CFC.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not really had much of a look-in, so Dembele makes sense as someone who could have been a good rotation option.

Lyon don’t seem prepared to sell, however, so Chelsea now have to see if they can find anyone else in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.