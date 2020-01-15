Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly being lined up by Manchester United and has already discussed transfer targets with the Red Devils.

This is the astonishing claim being made by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Pochettino has requested the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar for United.

Needless to say, this would be a hugely ambitious piece of business for Man Utd to pull off, with Neymar one of the biggest names in world football.

The Brazil international has had a fine career so far, even if things haven’t quite worked out as expected for him in his time with PSG.

Still, United have the resources that should mean they’re able to afford a transfer deal for Neymar, and Don Balon suggest he’d be open to linking up with Pochettino at Old Trafford as long as the club are in the Champions League next season.

That is not currently guaranteed by any means, with MUFC currently in fifth place, five points off Chelsea in fourth spot in the Premier League table.

A signing like Neymar could be key to getting United back to where they want to be, and it’s easy to imagine he’d flourish under a top manager like Pochettino.

All in all, these two arrivals would be a huge statement for the Red Devils, and their fans must be dreaming of at least one of them coming off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not look good enough for Man Utd, and though Pochettino could likely have big offers from elsewhere, the Sun recently claimed he’s holding out for possible jobs at United or at rivals Manchester City.