Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly decided he wants to stay at the club despite some doubt over his future.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has a contract until 2021 with City, and it seems he has no desire to leave before then, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Guardiola would be open to staying beyond that date as well, though that will depend on whether or not he feels the club and his players still have faith in him.

One imagines City wouldn’t entertain the idea of making a change in that department, with Guardiola proving hugely successful since he took over at the Etihad Stadium.

The 48-year-old has City playing some of the most stylish football in the world, and has also picked up two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup since he joined in 2016.

Guardiola had already been considered probably the finest manager in the world prior to joining City, and he’s only enhanced his reputation since also proving he can be successful in England.

However, the Telegraph add that he seems to have privately conceded the title to Liverpool this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Guardiola could still win a number of other competitions, however, and the Champions League seems likely to be a big motivation as City have never won the competition before.