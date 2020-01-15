Photo: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United looks more likely as his agent is spotted at Old Trafford tonight

It still feels like this is one of the worst kept secrets in the January transfer window, but Bruno Fernandes is still not officially a Manchester United player.

The team is crying out for some creativity and leadership in the midfield so he looks like the perfect signing, and this could give United fans an even further hint that the transfer will be done.

The Mirror reported again that the move seems likely, while also posting a picture of the player’s agent who was spotted watching the game at Old Trafford tonight:

Jorge Mendes in stands at Old Trafford as Man Utd step up Bruno Fernandes transfer chase https://t.co/aEbgR53fie pic.twitter.com/OlWT2Ryrxe — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 15, 2020

One of the most admirable things about Fernandes is seeing his unwavering loyalty to Sporting throughout the speculation that’s been fairly intense since last Summer. They have a huge derby against Benfica at the weekend, so it’s plausible that he wants to play in that and go out on a high.

This performance from United tonight continues to show how much they need a player like him, perhaps the agent will see this and demand a bit extra on that contract.